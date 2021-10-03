Menu
Rosemary Vassar
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Rosemary Vassar

Rosemary Knight Vassar, 77, of Hummingbird Lane, Concord, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was the wife of the late James Edward "Jimmy" Vassar.

Born in Lynchburg, July 17,1944, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Gentry and Horace N. Knight Jr. Rosemary was a member of Hebron Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher.

She is survived by one son, James E. "Duke" Vassar Jr. and close friend, Allen Hamilton of Concord; one brother, Horace N. Knight III, and wife, JoAnne of Madison Heights; five grandchildren, Tiffany Baker and husband, William of Concord, Amanda Daniel of Appomattox, Shana Biggs and husband, Grant of N.C., Heather Johnson and fiancé, Clint Clements, and Hailey Johnson all of Appomattox; and five great-grandchildren, Michael Daniel, Shayne Johnson, Alyssa Daniel, Landon Johnson and Tripp Sperry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Walker and Pastor Sammy Gunter officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hebron Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rosemary, you'll be missed. Prayers and comfort for the family. She led her life in a way that anyone who knew her, knows this is just see you later.❤❤
Matt and Kelly Campbell
Neighbor
October 9, 2021
She will sure be missed dearly
Nicole Gregory
Work
October 7, 2021
You will always be a beautiful memory for all who knew you.
Love and sympathy to all of your family.



Bonnie Drumheller
Friend
October 7, 2021
Horace, JoAnne, and family; we are so sorry for the loss of your sister. Please let us know if there is anything we can do. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark and Susan Faulconer
October 6, 2021
Horace and family I am sorry to learn of the passing of your sister. My prayers for comfort in the coming days.
Buddy Faulconer
Other
October 6, 2021
I was so upset to hear about Aunt Rose- she was one of the best women I have ever known. She led me into my Christian life and always supported me in all my decisions. I cannot imagine my life without her in it. I love her so much.
Dawn Witham
Family
October 4, 2021
Rosemary was truly a wonderful and beautiful lady. A true angel. It was an honor to be her helper when she was a Sunday school teacher years ago. I will truly miss her.
Monica Campbell
October 4, 2021
Rosemary touched so many lives for Jesus. She had a God given gift for children's ministry. She always had a kind word for people. When she arrived at church the children and adults would flock to her like a magnet. Love and prayers for her damily.
Joe and Debbie Dawson
Friend
October 2, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eileen Schneider
Friend
October 2, 2021
