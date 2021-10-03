Rosemary Vassar
Rosemary Knight Vassar, 77, of Hummingbird Lane, Concord, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was the wife of the late James Edward "Jimmy" Vassar.
Born in Lynchburg, July 17,1944, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Gentry and Horace N. Knight Jr. Rosemary was a member of Hebron Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by one son, James E. "Duke" Vassar Jr. and close friend, Allen Hamilton of Concord; one brother, Horace N. Knight III, and wife, JoAnne of Madison Heights; five grandchildren, Tiffany Baker and husband, William of Concord, Amanda Daniel of Appomattox, Shana Biggs and husband, Grant of N.C., Heather Johnson and fiancé, Clint Clements, and Hailey Johnson all of Appomattox; and five great-grandchildren, Michael Daniel, Shayne Johnson, Alyssa Daniel, Landon Johnson and Tripp Sperry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Walker and Pastor Sammy Gunter officiating.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.