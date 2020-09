Rosie RameyMay, 9, 1923 - September 20, 2020On May 9, 1923 in Eufaula, Alabama, Rosie Virginia Ramey was born to the late Samuel D. Ramey and Adelle J. Ramey. She was affectionately known to her family as "My Mother" (MUDA) or "Aunt Rose." The last family member of her birthing family from Eufaula to transition. Rosie Ramey closed her eyes on Sunday, September 20, 2020.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Archer Creek Cemetery with Charles L. Ramey Sr., officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com . Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.Davis-Turner Funeral Service1016 Rivermont Ave., Danville, Va.