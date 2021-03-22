Rosine Avis Smith Wilson
Rosine Avis Smith Wilson, 98, 0f Lynchburg passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late William Connell Wilson who was a Korean Era Veteran and the love of her life.
Born in Lynchburg on May 26, 1922 she was a daughter of the late Ezekiel Cleveland Smith and Mary Estelle Tanner Smith. Rosine traveled and lived through the Midwest, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin for much of her life before returning to Virginia in 1977. She was a member of Whites United Methodist Church, an avid gardner, and a fine cook. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by a sister, Delores Raye Smith Robertson of Amherst; her closest nephews, Wayne Crowell and his wife, Christna and Danny Clements and his wife, Darlene all of Forest.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Please follow the Whitten Timberlake Chapel Website for information on the graveside service.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 22, 2021.