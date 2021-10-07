Menu
Rowena Allen Forster
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Rowena Allen Forster

Rowena "Kim" Allen Forster, 98, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Born in 1923, in Mayberry, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late James and Susan Hardy Roach.

She is survived by her daughters, Lana Rice (Melvin) and Sharon Williams (Don); her son, Billy Allen (Paulette); six grandchildren and seven great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her husbands, Bill Allen and Grieve Forster; her son, Chris Allen; her daughter, Sandra Thompson, and three sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Spring Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses from Centra (Janet, Melody, Tara, and Ellen) for their care.

She blessed everyone's life she touched. She will be greatly missed!

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
Tharp Funeral Home
