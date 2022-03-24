Menu
Roy F. Scruggs
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 28 2022
1:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Roy F. Scruggs

Roy Scruggs, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Community Funeral Home.

Community Funeral Home directing.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sap as we called him will be missed, he was a very fun guy to be around and i have many memories of the good ole days stories he would tell me. He was a good friend of my Dad who was fond of him. Rest on now my friend.
evelyn robinson
Friend
March 22, 2022
Take your rest Mr.Sap, we will miss you for sure.
Antinette Scott
Friend
March 22, 2022
I will miss hearing you say " Hey Baby" take your rest Daddy
leta scruggs
Daughter
March 22, 2022
My condolences to you and your family. You are in my prayers.
Carolyn Faucette
Friend
March 21, 2022
