Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
4 Entries
Sap as we called him will be missed, he was a very fun guy to be around and i have many memories of the good ole days stories he would tell me. He was a good friend of my Dad who was fond of him. Rest on now my friend.
evelyn robinson
Friend
March 22, 2022
Take your rest Mr.Sap, we will miss you for sure.
Antinette Scott
Friend
March 22, 2022
I will miss hearing you say " Hey Baby" take your rest Daddy
leta scruggs
Daughter
March 22, 2022
My condolences to you and your family. You are in my prayers.