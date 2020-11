Roy T. AndersonMr. Roy T. Anderson departed this life Sunday morning, November 1, 2020, at 63 Federal St. after a brief illness. He was 65 years old and was born in Bedford County, on December 14, 1954 to the late Mr. Warren M. Anderson and the late Elizabeth Younger Anderson. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral service with the Rev. Phillip Brown, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com . Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.