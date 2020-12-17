Ruby K. HallMrs. Ruby K. Hall, age 93 of Bedford, departed this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.She is survived by seven children, John (Barbara) Hall, Lewis Hall, Mary (Anthony) Whitehead, David Hall, Thomas (Theresa) Hall, Michael (Shirley) Hall and Joyce Hall; other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel (immediate family only.) A viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Masks are required. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.