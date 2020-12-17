Menu
Ruby K. Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA
Ruby K. Hall

Mrs. Ruby K. Hall, age 93 of Bedford, departed this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

She is survived by seven children, John (Barbara) Hall, Lewis Hall, Mary (Anthony) Whitehead, David Hall, Thomas (Theresa) Hall, Michael (Shirley) Hall and Joyce Hall; other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel (immediate family only.) A viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Masks are required. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road, Bedford, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bedford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bedford Funeral Home.
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. Please take care.
Roberta H Franklin
December 19, 2020
