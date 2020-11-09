Russell Henderson Moore
Russell Henderson Moore, 97, of Gladstone, died as the result of Alzheimer's on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Appomattox, County, Va., in February of 1923, he was a son of the late Stella Chenault Moore and the late William Henderson Moore. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonidas Watts "Sonny Boy" Moore and Howard Carey Moore.
Russell is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Maggie Harvey Moore; his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Charles Grant; and a grandson, Charles R. Grant and wife, Emily all of Lynchburg.
He was a graduate of Appomattox High School, attended Lynchburg College, and in 1950 graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Engineering. Following graduation, he worked for the Savannah River Project in Savannah, Ga. until 1956 when he elected to return to Appomattox County and the family farm he loved. Russell was then employed by the Lynchburg Foundry. During his early years at the foundry, he secured a US Patent which was used for many years. After retirement, he returned to work for seven more years in different capacities. Russell never felt he worked a day in his life because he so enjoyed his work.
He was a lifetime member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church and a World War II United States Army Veteran. He served 19 years on the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. Russell had a passion for farming and helping his neighbors in the community. He loved working with his cattle, catching crappie at Buggs Island, and hunting ginseng in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He was known for his uncompromising approach to solving problems, thorough understanding of the physical world, and his kindness and compassion for family and friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. John Flood.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorials please consider Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522 or a charity of your choice
