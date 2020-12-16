Ruth Irving Burse
Ruth Irving Burse, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was the beloved mother of David A. (Tiwanda) Burse and Clifton A. Burse.
She is also survived by her dear granddaughter, Sydni A. Burse; siblings, Laura Pinson, Elvelyne Cobb, Irish (Larry) Williams, Arlene (Raymond) Mitchell, Alice Irving, Sherwood (Christine) Irving, William (Carolyn) Irving, James Irving, and Dan (Mary) Irving, and a host of other relatives and friends.
On Friday, December 18, 2020, Church services will be held in Suitland, Md. Interment will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Arrington, Va. Condolences to www.pridgenfuneralservice.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.