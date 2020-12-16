Menu
Ruth Irving Burse
FUNERAL HOME
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
Ruth Irving Burse

Ruth Irving Burse, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was the beloved mother of David A. (Tiwanda) Burse and Clifton A. Burse.

She is also survived by her dear granddaughter, Sydni A. Burse; siblings, Laura Pinson, Elvelyne Cobb, Irish (Larry) Williams, Arlene (Raymond) Mitchell, Alice Irving, Sherwood (Christine) Irving, William (Carolyn) Irving, James Irving, and Dan (Mary) Irving, and a host of other relatives and friends.

On Friday, December 18, 2020, Church services will be held in Suitland, Md. Interment will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Arrington, Va. Condolences to www.pridgenfuneralservice.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heart Church Ministries-Annex
5055 Allentown Rd, Suitland, MD
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Heart Church Ministries-Annex
5055 Allentown Rd. , Suitland, MD
Dec
19
Interment
1:00p.m.
Pleasant View Cemetery
Arrington, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Pridgen Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Eula Smith
December 18, 2020
To David, Tiwanda, and Sydni: We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ruth Burse. Our condolences to you and the entire Burse family. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time of sorrow.
Clarence and Barbra Matthews
December 13, 2020
