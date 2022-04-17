Menu
Ruth Manspile Perry
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
May, 6 2022
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
at her granddaughter, Daisy Roach's home
Ruth Manspile Perry

Ruth Manspile Perry, 89, of Lynchburg, Va. gained her wings April 5, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1933.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron B. Perry Sr. of 48 years; her brother, Jimmy Manspile; two sons, Spf. Stanley E. Taylor and Bobby Taylor Jr.; a daughter, Carmen (Snooper) Tuck; two sons-in-law, Leonard Hutton and Don Fisher; and two granddaughters, Monica Reynolds and April Leftwich.

She leaves behind seven children, Sandra Heberling (husband), Wanda Hutton, Brenda Fisher, Susan Hatch (husband), Laura P. Stone (friend), Cameron B Perry Jr. (wife), and Charles Perry (wife); 22 grandkids, 30 great-grandkids, numerous friends, as well as a special friend, Bert Dodson Jr.

She enjoyed many things such as working on her puzzle books, family, friends, cooking, baking, and her stray cats. She was a former member of Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 of Lynchburg, Va and a Gold Star Mother.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at her granddaughter, Daisy Roach's home, 1346 Bowler Creek Rd., Pamplin, VA 23958. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Laura
April 15, 2022
I miss you so much
Laura
April 15, 2022
I love you mama
I miss you so much , I am really having a hard time dealing with you gone, I love you mama , your baby girl
Laura Perry Stone
Family
April 15, 2022
