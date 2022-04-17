Ruth Manspile Perry
Ruth Manspile Perry, 89, of Lynchburg, Va. gained her wings April 5, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron B. Perry Sr. of 48 years; her brother, Jimmy Manspile; two sons, Spf. Stanley E. Taylor and Bobby Taylor Jr.; a daughter, Carmen (Snooper) Tuck; two sons-in-law, Leonard Hutton and Don Fisher; and two granddaughters, Monica Reynolds and April Leftwich.
She leaves behind seven children, Sandra Heberling (husband), Wanda Hutton, Brenda Fisher, Susan Hatch (husband), Laura P. Stone (friend), Cameron B Perry Jr. (wife), and Charles Perry (wife); 22 grandkids, 30 great-grandkids, numerous friends, as well as a special friend, Bert Dodson Jr.
She enjoyed many things such as working on her puzzle books, family, friends, cooking, baking, and her stray cats. She was a former member of Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 of Lynchburg, Va and a Gold Star Mother.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at her granddaughter, Daisy Roach's home, 1346 Bowler Creek Rd., Pamplin, VA 23958. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.