Ruth Lillian Youells
June 22, 1934 - March 8, 2021
Ruth Lillian Irish Brown Youells, age 86, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home in Madison Heights, Virginia surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born in Rensselaer, New York on June 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Royal Irish and the late Marcella Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Ernest Vivian Brown Jr. (d. March 22, 1996) and Marvin Thorlough Youells (d. May 13, 2015).
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Lynne Nelson (Don); son, Bruce Douglas Brown (Kathleen); daughter, Sharon Ruth Plachte; son, Ernest Vivian Brown III (Susan); and son, Royal Robert Brown (Loris); 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; AND 120 rose bushes.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens.
When attending the viewing, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Driskill Funeral Home of Amherst and Briarwood Memorial Gardens are serving the family. www.DriskillFuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 11, 2021.