Ruth Lillian Youells
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Ruth Lillian Youells

June 22, 1934 - March 8, 2021

Ruth Lillian Irish Brown Youells, age 86, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home in Madison Heights, Virginia surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born in Rensselaer, New York on June 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Royal Irish and the late Marcella Marshall.

She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Ernest Vivian Brown Jr. (d. March 22, 1996) and Marvin Thorlough Youells (d. May 13, 2015).

Survivors include her daughter, Denise Lynne Nelson (Don); son, Bruce Douglas Brown (Kathleen); daughter, Sharon Ruth Plachte; son, Ernest Vivian Brown III (Susan); and son, Royal Robert Brown (Loris); 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; AND 120 rose bushes.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens.

When attending the viewing, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Driskill Funeral Home of Amherst and Briarwood Memorial Gardens are serving the family. www.DriskillFuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, VA
Mar
13
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Briarwood Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel.
Sending love to all of you. May the wonderful memories you all have of your mom bring you comfort during this difficult time.
Patty Lane
March 11, 2021
