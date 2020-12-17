Sadie D. Leftwich
Sadie D. Leftwich peacefully passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg, Va., after a long illness. Sadie was preceded in death by her parents, Booker T. and Ella Iretha Davis of Lynchburg, Va.
Sadie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Alphonso Leftwich Jr.; one daughter, Bridgett Cunningham of Charlotte, N.C.; two granddaughters, Raven Cunningham of Charlotte, N.C. and Drew Wilson of Dallas, Texas; three sisters, one beloved brother-in-law, three stepchildren and three stepgrandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, and two beloved dogs whom she adored as her children.
As a member of Piney Hill Baptist Church in Amherst, Va., she loved serving the Lord and was respected as a prominent member of her church community. Loved ones never left her home hungry, as she went above and beyond to care for all making her the selfless and caring person she was. Her honest, but caring nature was respected and loved by all and she will be dearly missed.
Due to Covid-19 there will not be any memorial services at this time.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.