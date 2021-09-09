Menu
Samson Cole Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Samson Cole Brown

Samson Cole Brown, beloved son of Cole and Elizabeth Brown. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 25, 2021, he passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Baby Samson is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ryan and Veronica McNamara; his paternal grandparents, Donna and Scott Hamilton; his aunt, Alexa McNamara; and his uncles, Derek Hamilton and Wade McNamara. Samson is also survived by his paternal great-grandparents, Granny Peggie and Papa Donald Brown; and his maternal great-grandparents, Grandpa Michael and Grandma Valerie Lyons and Nana Lynne Oliver and Papa Bill McNamara; also many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to Samson's service at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. Light refreshments and visitation will immediately follow at Madison Heights Community Service, 424 Woody's Lake Road, Madison Heights, Va.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
Madison Heights Community Service
424 Woody's Lake Road, Madison Heights, VA
Sep
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. It is never easy to lose a loved one but it is extremely devastating to lose a child. My heart goes out to you. May God bless you.
JoAnn
Other
September 10, 2021
We are so very sorry for the loss of your sweet baby Sending love and prayers to you and your family May his Memory be Eternal
Randy and Tracey Berkey
September 9, 2021
Lawrence Rivers
September 9, 2021
G.Grandma and G.Grandpa Lyons
September 9, 2021
I ache for my family, my beloved baby cousin Eli. You are close to my heart at all times, and I send all my love your way. If I could be with you guys right now, I would be. This unimaginable loss is so heartbreaking, I´m aware there´s little I can say. you aren´t alone and Samuel will always be a part of this family. I love you all so, so much.
Casper Sims
September 9, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and comfort. May your sweet baby now rest in the arms of God.
Melissa Blanks
Other
September 9, 2021
There are no words to express the heartbreak you are now going thru. I have been in your shoes, I know. But, I am praying for you and will continue to do so. Take care of yourselves and God give you peace. Ruthann.
Ruthann Schmitt
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results