Samson Cole Brown
Samson Cole Brown, beloved son of Cole and Elizabeth Brown. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 25, 2021, he passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Baby Samson is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ryan and Veronica McNamara; his paternal grandparents, Donna and Scott Hamilton; his aunt, Alexa McNamara; and his uncles, Derek Hamilton and Wade McNamara. Samson is also survived by his paternal great-grandparents, Granny Peggie and Papa Donald Brown; and his maternal great-grandparents, Grandpa Michael and Grandma Valerie Lyons and Nana Lynne Oliver and Papa Bill McNamara; also many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Samson's service at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. Light refreshments and visitation will immediately follow at Madison Heights Community Service, 424 Woody's Lake Road, Madison Heights, Va.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.