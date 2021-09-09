I ache for my family, my beloved baby cousin Eli. You are close to my heart at all times, and I send all my love your way. If I could be with you guys right now, I would be. This unimaginable loss is so heartbreaking, I´m aware there´s little I can say. you aren´t alone and Samuel will always be a part of this family. I love you all so, so much.

Casper Sims September 9, 2021