Samuel Irby
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch and Finch, Altavista
Send Flowers
Samuel Irby

February 22, 1939 - April 2, 2022

Samuel Irby, 83, of 6229 Wards Road, Hurt died on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at LewisGale Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Shirley Hancock Irby.

He was born February 22, 1939 in Hurt, a son of the late Robert Hugh Irby and Florence Bailess Irby. He attended St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a retired employee of Klopman Mills. Samuel enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Altavista Moose Lodge #1433.

He is survived by two daughters, Vicky Irby Martin and her husband, John of Hurt and Pamela Irby Wyatt of Hurt; three brothers, Enoek Irby and his wife, Barbara of Forest, Buck Irby of Hurt and Dwight Irby and his wife, Debbie of High Point, N.C.; one grandson, Justin I. Wyatt; one great-granddaughter, Georgia Lynn Wyatt; and a special friend, Rose Adkins.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Robert and Tim Irby; and five sisters, Naomi McGhee, Vera Hall, Reva Irby, Odessa Irby and Evelyn Irby.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6658 Dews Road, Hurt, VA 24563.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
