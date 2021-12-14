Samuel Dewey "Sammy" Leftwich Jr.Samuel Dewey "Sammy" Leftwich Jr., 70, of Huddleston, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Lynchburg, on November 9, 1951, he was the son of the late Samuel Dewey Leftwich Sr. and Kathryn Williams Leftwich. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Nicole Simms.Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Nancy Robertson Leftwich; very special granddaughter, Autumn Simms Almond; and two Chow puppies, Honeybear and Moxie.There are a host of family and friends too numerous to mention, but some of his fondest memories were shared with Jimmy Powell, Doug Creasey, Larry Johnson and Terry Johnson.After graduating from Gretna High School, Sammy became a Certified Tool & Die Maker, working for several local companies. In 1988 he opened Ornamental Iron Works & Welding, where he spent almost 20 years designing and building beautiful decorative wrought iron railings, fencing and other pieces. In 2006 he retired due to health issues.Sammy spent his retirement riding his Harleys, hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, cooking and traveling. The beach was always his favorite place to visit.Sammy was a Legion member of the Altavista Moose Lodge #1433, a member of the Johnson Mountain Hunt Club and The Hunting Creek Gang.No service will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Sammy's life will be held in the spring.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.