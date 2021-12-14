Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel Dewey "Sammy" Leftwich Jr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Samuel Dewey "Sammy" Leftwich Jr.

Samuel Dewey "Sammy" Leftwich Jr., 70, of Huddleston, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Lynchburg, on November 9, 1951, he was the son of the late Samuel Dewey Leftwich Sr. and Kathryn Williams Leftwich. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Nicole Simms.

Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Nancy Robertson Leftwich; very special granddaughter, Autumn Simms Almond; and two Chow puppies, Honeybear and Moxie.

There are a host of family and friends too numerous to mention, but some of his fondest memories were shared with Jimmy Powell, Doug Creasey, Larry Johnson and Terry Johnson.

After graduating from Gretna High School, Sammy became a Certified Tool & Die Maker, working for several local companies. In 1988 he opened Ornamental Iron Works & Welding, where he spent almost 20 years designing and building beautiful decorative wrought iron railings, fencing and other pieces. In 2006 he retired due to health issues.

Sammy spent his retirement riding his Harleys, hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, cooking and traveling. The beach was always his favorite place to visit.

Sammy was a Legion member of the Altavista Moose Lodge #1433, a member of the Johnson Mountain Hunt Club and The Hunting Creek Gang.

No service will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Sammy's life will be held in the spring.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
May you rest in peace our dear friend love and never forgotten
Ann and Billy Hamilton
December 29, 2021
Hello Mrs. Leftwich, I came across the obituary of your husband tonight while reading the Journal Altavista. I read that your husband designed and built wrought iron railings, fencing and other pieces. I have searched the internet but can find no images of his work. I would like to see some pictures of his work as I admire the craft of iron work. It requires imagination and great skill to create a work that is both functional and a delight to the eye. My nephew is also a blacksmith and I think that seeing some of your husband's work may inspire him. My condolences for your loss. Best regards, Greg Hendren, [email protected]
Greg Hendren
December 23, 2021
From the first time I met Sammy in Sturgis over 20 years ago I knew he was one-of-a-kind. We had a lot of good trips together some riding, some fishing. I was not surprised when my bike broke down in NC he dropped everything picked me up took me and my bike home 600 miles to Indiana. You always knew where you stood with Sammy and that is hard to find but he was a mommy's boy and so am I lol. It was my privilege to call him my friend and I will miss him.
David Hoagland
Friend
December 14, 2021
Nancy all of us at Schrader are so sorry about Sammy's passing. You are in our hearts and prayers during this time of loss. God Bless.
Hugh Hendrix
December 14, 2021
Sending prayers for Nancy and the family!!
Suzanne Carter
Family
December 14, 2021
Nancy It still feels like a dream. I'm so sorry for the loss of Our Sammy. He was definitely one of a kind. So glad for the memories we all had together over all these years. Sammy will Always be remembered with Love and fondness. My heart Love and Prayers are with you Always.,Nancy. May God hold you a little closer and tighter during this sad time.I love you forever.. My sweetest Friend
Jeannie Brown
Family
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss and praying for comfort for you.
Judy Cox
December 14, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are with You Nancy. Im so sorry for Your loss
Rhonda Hines Worley
December 14, 2021
Vicky Creasy
Friend
December 14, 2021
Vicky Creasy
Friend
December 14, 2021
I am so saddened to hear the news of Sammy´s passing. Nancy, May God give you strength during this difficult time. Thoughts and Prayets sent
Vicky Creasy
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results