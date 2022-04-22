Menu
Samuel Ware Morton
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 22 2022
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
Samuel Ware Morton

April 13, 1931 - April 18, 2022

Samuel W. Morton, age 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on April 18, 2022, in Lynchburg. He was born on April 13, 1931, to the late Joseph and Ada Bell Price Morton. He was married to the late Mary Ann Morton.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Darlene Morton; sisters-in-law, Jean R. Copeland and Cynthia L. Morton; nephews, Dock Reid, III, George Lee Jr., Curtis Morton, and Ralph and Timothy Morton; nieces, Tawanda C. Johnson, Kobena C. Cooper, Valerie Reid-Jackson, Yolanda Reid, and Jacqueline Morton-Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church in Drakes Branch. Public viewing will begin on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Apr
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
185 Gethsemane Church Avenue, Drakes Branch, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
