Samuel Ware Morton
April 13, 1931 - April 18, 2022
Samuel W. Morton, age 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on April 18, 2022, in Lynchburg. He was born on April 13, 1931, to the late Joseph and Ada Bell Price Morton. He was married to the late Mary Ann Morton.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Darlene Morton; sisters-in-law, Jean R. Copeland and Cynthia L. Morton; nephews, Dock Reid, III, George Lee Jr., Curtis Morton, and Ralph and Timothy Morton; nieces, Tawanda C. Johnson, Kobena C. Cooper, Valerie Reid-Jackson, Yolanda Reid, and Jacqueline Morton-Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church in Drakes Branch. Public viewing will begin on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
