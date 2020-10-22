Reverend Samuel TerryThe Rev. Samuel Terry of Lynchburg, Va., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 89.The Rev. Terry began his ministerial journey at the age of 13 serving as musician of his church. The Rev. Terry pastored several churches in Virginia and North Carolina for more than 60 years.He is survived by his loving family.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Crawford House, 721 N. Main St., Halifax, VA 24558 with burial at the New Vernon Baptist Church, Halifax. If you choose to send cards, the address is 2101 Coleman Dr., Alton, VA 24520. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. til 8 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home.Services are entrusted to Jeffress Funeral Home in Halifax, Va.Courtesy of Community Funeral Home.