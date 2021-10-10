In loving memory of a wonderful person. I knew sandy for 45 or 47 years. I find it so difficult to admit that she is no longer with us. She was my friend and confidant and saw me through losses and triumphs. Her ability to listen and not judge was unequaled. God has taken His best angel and I'll miss her so terribly . Love to Maxine and her brothers. Renea

Renea Harrison Friend October 17, 2021