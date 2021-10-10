Menu
Sandra Leigh Anderson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Sandra Leigh Anderson

May 21, 1946 - October 8, 2021

LYNCHBURG

Sandra Leigh Anderson, age 75 of Lynchburg, died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her residence.

Born May 21, 1946 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late William Samuel "Billy" Anderson and Dorothy Owen Anderson. Ms. Anderson was a member of Greenpond Baptist Church and was a school teacher with Campbell County and Lynchburg City Schools for 42 years. She was a graduate of Lynchburg College, a 47-year member of Alpha Delta Kapa, and served as the treasurer for the Phi Chapter.

She is survived by three brothers, Ted Anderson of Gretna, Ricky Anderson and wife, Kathy of Chatham and Owen Anderson and wife, Kitty of Durham, N.C.; a special friend, Maxine Cheek of Lynchburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Greenpond Baptist Church Cemetery.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I knew sandy for 45 or 47 years. I find it so difficult to admit that she is no longer with us. She was my friend and confidant and saw me through losses and triumphs. Her ability to listen and not judge was unequaled. God has taken His best angel and I'll miss her so terribly . Love to Maxine and her brothers. Renea
Renea Harrison
Friend
October 17, 2021
I am saddened to hear about the passing of Sandra. Her and Maxine became one of my regulars at Charley´s Restaurant over the last few years. Sandra would always come find me and ask if I had a booth available in my section. They were always a pleasure to wait on and sit down and talk with. Sandra loved her bowl of chili with a sugar packet and her salad with Thousand Island. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Please email me at [email protected] I would like to provide Maxine with her favorite Charley´s meal during this difficult time.
Kristina
October 12, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Sandy at Heritage Elementary School. She was an amazing teacher for decades and touched hundreds of lives. I know Sandy will be missed by so many. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Jackie Jones
Friend
October 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Wood
Friend
October 11, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your love one. God bless you all.
Colleen Hardy
Family
October 11, 2021
I was so saddened to learn of Sandy´s passing. She was my friend and colleague at Heritage Elementary. Miss A was resident poet for every adult occasion as well as a lover of learning and little people for four decades. Many will miss her and recall her fondly. Deepest sympathy to all!
Gail Young
October 11, 2021
Very sad , my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and Maxine.
We shared a lot of memories ,very special lady, she will be greatly missed.

Tyler
L. Tyler
Friend
October 11, 2021
Condolences to the familydeeply saddened to hear this news! One of my fondest memories of Sandra is when She won last Place at the 4-H talent show. The skirt was a Mom getting her children off for school! It was haliarious and won first place!
My love to the family!
Janet Mahan Mease
Friend
October 10, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Sandra's passing. I worked with her at Heritage Elementary for many years where she was a caring and devoted teacher. She blessed many children and was well respected. May you find peace and love during this time and the days to come.
Vernessa Harvey
October 10, 2021
I’ve always thought so much of Sandra. You was a great person indeed. I’m want to say how sorry I am for the family. She was loved so much. May god rain blessings down on this family.
Patricia Harvey
Family
October 10, 2021
I AM ARE SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT SANDY'S PASSING. LAST TIME I SAW HER SHE WAS SO HAPPY AND DOING WELL. WE HAD SOME GREAT TIMES TOGETHER. PRAYERS SENT FOR THOSE LEFT BEHIND. BARBARA AND SHEILA SEND THEIR CONDOLENCES.
SHARON MCLAUGHLIN
Friend
October 10, 2021
Your beautiful and loving spirit will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace
Douglas Pat Jones
Friend
October 10, 2021
Such a kind, generous person. Sandra was always thinking of others.
Jennifer Koogler
Friend
October 10, 2021
Such a wonderful person. We used to bowl together and have great memories of Sandy,Maxine and others. Praying for the family.
Jeno Kitts
Friend
October 10, 2021
Sandra was my best friend all through school - 1st grade thru 12th. I am so sad to learn of her death. My sympathies to all her family.
Gayle Deel
Friend
October 9, 2021
Ted, Billy, Owen and family, so sorry and shocked to hear of Sandra’s passing. Really enjoyed meeting her, and all the family when your Mom and Dad were residents of Gretna Health and Rehab. Sandra was a very sweet lady, and I know she will surely be missed. May God give each and everyone of her loved ones comfort, as only He can. Remembering you in prayer as you face the upcoming days and months ahead. May Sandra rest in peace m
Linda Falls
Acquaintance
October 9, 2021
Prayers to the family of Sandra. I remember back to the Climax High School days and basketball fun.
Marilyn Shelton
October 9, 2021
