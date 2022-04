I am saddened to hear about the passing of Sandra. Her and Maxine became one of my regulars at Charley´s Restaurant over the last few years. Sandra would always come find me and ask if I had a booth available in my section. They were always a pleasure to wait on and sit down and talk with. Sandra loved her bowl of chili with a sugar packet and her salad with Thousand Island. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Please email me at [email protected] I would like to provide Maxine with her favorite Charley´s meal during this difficult time.