Sandra Leigh Anderson
May 21, 1946 - October 8, 2021
LYNCHBURG
Sandra Leigh Anderson, age 75 of Lynchburg, died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her residence.
Born May 21, 1946 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late William Samuel "Billy" Anderson and Dorothy Owen Anderson. Ms. Anderson was a member of Greenpond Baptist Church and was a school teacher with Campbell County and Lynchburg City Schools for 42 years. She was a graduate of Lynchburg College, a 47-year member of Alpha Delta Kapa, and served as the treasurer for the Phi Chapter.
She is survived by three brothers, Ted Anderson of Gretna, Ricky Anderson and wife, Kathy of Chatham and Owen Anderson and wife, Kitty of Durham, N.C.; a special friend, Maxine Cheek of Lynchburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Greenpond Baptist Church Cemetery.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.