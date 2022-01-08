Sandra Kaye Webb Bost
May 8, 1942 - December 21,2021
Sandra Kaye Webb Bost, 79, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away with the sunset on December 21, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1942, in Lynchburg, Virginia, daughter of the late Rachel and Noten Webb.
She married Thomas "Buddy" McDonald Bost, III, the love of her life, in 1966. He precedes her in death as well as her siblings P. Keith "PK" Webb and Dawne Webb Coleman. Sandra is remembered with love by daughter, Tiffany Hladek and husband, Brian; daughter, Kimberly Bost; as well as grandsons, Zachary, Colin, and Jacob Hladek; her brother, Barry Webb, many nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Sandra grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, and graduated from E.C. Glass High School. She worked as an executive assistant and secretary for different companies in New York City and the Virginias. Later in life, she was a leader/coach for Weight Watchers.
Passionate about her family, she and Tom settled down to start a family in the Bluefields (Virginia & West Virginia). While raising her two girls and continuing through her life, she was devoted to service to the community through volunteer positions and through lay ministry. In 2019, Sandra and Tom relocated to South Florida to make memories in the sunshine with "her boys", their grandsons.
Sandra was at her happiest with her family and enjoying time with friends, cooking with her heart, crafting, and practicing her faith. Her gift of sewing with each stitch precisely placed with love in garments and crafts was a source of pride. Her infectious smile and twinkling blue eyes would always charm and disarm those fortunate enough to share time with this beautiful mother, sister, wife, Nana, friend, confidant, and universally kind soul.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. David Catholic Church, Davie, Florida, and can be viewed on www.tmralph.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society
or St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church of the Holy Family Parish in Pocahontas, Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 8, 2022.