Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Kaye Webb Bost
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL
Sandra Kaye Webb Bost

May 8, 1942 - December 21,2021

Sandra Kaye Webb Bost, 79, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away with the sunset on December 21, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1942, in Lynchburg, Virginia, daughter of the late Rachel and Noten Webb.

She married Thomas "Buddy" McDonald Bost, III, the love of her life, in 1966. He precedes her in death as well as her siblings P. Keith "PK" Webb and Dawne Webb Coleman. Sandra is remembered with love by daughter, Tiffany Hladek and husband, Brian; daughter, Kimberly Bost; as well as grandsons, Zachary, Colin, and Jacob Hladek; her brother, Barry Webb, many nieces, nephew, and cousins.

Sandra grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, and graduated from E.C. Glass High School. She worked as an executive assistant and secretary for different companies in New York City and the Virginias. Later in life, she was a leader/coach for Weight Watchers.

Passionate about her family, she and Tom settled down to start a family in the Bluefields (Virginia & West Virginia). While raising her two girls and continuing through her life, she was devoted to service to the community through volunteer positions and through lay ministry. In 2019, Sandra and Tom relocated to South Florida to make memories in the sunshine with "her boys", their grandsons.

Sandra was at her happiest with her family and enjoying time with friends, cooking with her heart, crafting, and practicing her faith. Her gift of sewing with each stitch precisely placed with love in garments and crafts was a source of pride. Her infectious smile and twinkling blue eyes would always charm and disarm those fortunate enough to share time with this beautiful mother, sister, wife, Nana, friend, confidant, and universally kind soul.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. David Catholic Church, Davie, Florida, and can be viewed on www.tmralph.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society or St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church of the Holy Family Parish in Pocahontas, Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888

TM Ralph Funeral Homes

7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.