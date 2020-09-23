Sandra Brice Lewis WayneSandra Brice Lewis Wayne returned to her heavenly home on September 15, 2020. She began her life of giving as a caregiver on May 15, 1947, born to the late Joseph E. Davis and Geraldine M. Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wayne; brother, Jerry I. Brice; stepbrother, Willie Thomas Jr.; grandmothers, Lillie Mae Elliott Matthews and Ruth Glover Davis; and grandfather, Ocie Matthews.She leaves behind to cherish her memories her three children, Kevin S. Lewis, Michelle Wayne Anthony (Sean), and Lamont Wayne; brother, Scott Brice (Ronnie); sisters, Dianne Brice, Janet Moody, and Alison Davis Bayne (Peter); stepbrothers, Clarence Thomas and Bobby Thomas; stepsister, Dorothy Rice; three grandsons, Derrick L. Lewis, Jamari S. Anthony, and Bralyn J. Anthony; two great-granddaughters, Kolbie Lewis and Kayliana Lewis; grandchildren in love, Azaleigha, Mackenna, and Asa; devoted aunt, Mary Wayne, a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Sandra devoted her career to the mentally challenged, starting at the Central Virginia Training Center in 1976 with 28 years of service there and retiring from the ARC of Central Virginia. She was a faithful member of Scottzion Baptist Church, having served as Gospel Chorus Treasurer and a member of the Hospitality Committee. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend.The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Community Funeral Home from 6 until 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to the pandemic, there will be a graveside service only at Scottzion Cemetery on Saturday September 26, 2020, with the Reverend R. Gary Lee officiating at 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.Community Funeral Home directing