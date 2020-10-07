Sandra Faye Robbins
Sandra Faye Robbins, 64, of Madison Heights lost her courageous battle with cancer and went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Born in Richmond on January 30, 1956 she was a daughter of the late Willie Shoemaker Sr. and Mildred Shoemaker.
She was preceded in death by three siblings, Richard Shoemaker Sr., Mildred "Ann" Shoemaker Shelton, and Betty Lou Shoemaker Robbins.
She is survived by three daughters, Jessica Robbins of Madison Heights, Tracy Clemons (Brandon) of Tennessee, and Linda Haggard of Madison Heights; two sons, John Haggard and Thomas Haggard both of Tennessee; two brothers, Willie "Roy" Shoemaker Jr. and Albert "Louis" Shoemaker both of Madison Heights; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Derik Hamby officiating. Burial will follow in Meade Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2020.