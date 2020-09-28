Sandra Gail BoleySandra Gail Boley, age 61, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on August 2, 1959, in Lynchburg, Va., a daughter of the late Henry Franklin Boley and Evelyn Wilburn Boley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Lee Jackson; and brothers, Clifton and Dennis Boley.Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She truly loved everyone. Everyone loved her especially when she would show off her mastery skills in the kitchen. There is nothing like laughing with her as she bakes her amazing biscuits.She is survived by her children, Brian Yeatts, Brandi (Skeeter) Childress, and Keri (Phillip) Cusick; daughter-in-law, Michele Nelson; eight grandchildren, Jesse Cusick, Hope, Faith, and Cooper Childress, Alyssa, Aryanna, Alex, Aidian and Aaron Jackson; sister, Vickie Pannell; brother, Tom (Debbie) Boley; countless nieces and nephews (whom all held a special place in her heart); and her best friends, Tammy Jackson, Ron Copeland and Donna Dorris.A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with the cost of the funeral, please contact Teri Bragg at 434-238-6017 by text or call for more information.Arrangements by Burch Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.