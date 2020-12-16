Sandra Faye Kidd
July 10, 1955 - December 14, 2020
Sandra Faye Kidd, 65, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital.
Born on July 10, 1955, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Pete Marshall Kidd and the late Willie Jennings Callahan. Sandra was a retired deli clerk for Express Lane. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and great aunt.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Kidd.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Michelle Kidd of Lynchburg; her sister, Delma Kidd of Lynchburg; nephew, William Allen Kidd and his wife, Crystal, of Lynchburg; two great nieces, Autumn Kidd and Summer Kidd; great nephew, Noah Kidd; and other loving family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice.
The family would like to thank Centra Hospice, Dr. Patricia Pletke, Bedford Memorial Hospital, the nurses at Centra Specialty Hospital and the doctors and nurses and Lynchburg General Hospital for their loving care towards Sandra.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.