Sandra Maddox
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Sandra Maddox

July 26,1941 - April 14, 2022

On April 14, 2022, Sandra Burford Maddox, 80, went home to be with the Lord. She was a lifelong resident of Amherst County.

She was born to the late Lucille Pendleton and Hilbert Burford. Sandra was a dedicated employee of Sweet Briar College Alumnae Office for over 46 years and during her tenure she earned an honorary degree, Class of 1959. Sandra married her teenage middle school sweetheart, George Elbert Maddox, and created a beautiful life together of 63 years of marriage.

Sandra is survived by her husband, and two sons, Randy W. Maddox (Kimberly), and Douglas E. Maddox (Deirdre) both of Amherst, Va. Sandra was a loving grandmother and is survived by her four "pride and joys", Megan Saunders (James), Cassandra Staples (Justin), Peyton Maddox (Claire), and Lindsay Maddox. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by three great-grandchildren, Adalynn Staples, James Saunders III, and Connell Staples. Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Wendell Burford, Elvin Burford, and a half brother, James Bowles. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation at the Church. Burial will follow at Tudor Hall Cemetery (Sardis).

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 451 Amherst, VA 24521.

Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Driskill Funeral Chapel

201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, VA 24521

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In times like these it´s a good thing to know the Lord God does not make mistakes. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Susan and Ruben Lewis
Family
April 16, 2022
I worked with Sandra at the Alumnae office from 88-90. She was such a beautiful person and I just enjoyed seeing her. This makes me so sad. What a lovely woman she was. My deepest sympathies to her family and grandchildren. I know she will be missed.
Jean Spillane Benning
April 16, 2022
