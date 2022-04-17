Sandra MaddoxJuly 26,1941 - April 14, 2022On April 14, 2022, Sandra Burford Maddox, 80, went home to be with the Lord. She was a lifelong resident of Amherst County.She was born to the late Lucille Pendleton and Hilbert Burford. Sandra was a dedicated employee of Sweet Briar College Alumnae Office for over 46 years and during her tenure she earned an honorary degree, Class of 1959. Sandra married her teenage middle school sweetheart, George Elbert Maddox, and created a beautiful life together of 63 years of marriage.Sandra is survived by her husband, and two sons, Randy W. Maddox (Kimberly), and Douglas E. Maddox (Deirdre) both of Amherst, Va. Sandra was a loving grandmother and is survived by her four "pride and joys", Megan Saunders (James), Cassandra Staples (Justin), Peyton Maddox (Claire), and Lindsay Maddox. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by three great-grandchildren, Adalynn Staples, James Saunders III, and Connell Staples. Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Wendell Burford, Elvin Burford, and a half brother, James Bowles. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation at the Church. Burial will follow at Tudor Hall Cemetery (Sardis).In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 451 Amherst, VA 24521.Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.Driskill Funeral Chapel201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, VA 24521