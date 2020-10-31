Sandra Mason Gorsline
July 24, 1944 - October 28, 2020
Sandra Mason Gorsline, 76, of Lynchburg, joined her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was the wife of David Mills Gorsline Jr., for 48 years. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Lee Mason Sr. and Dollie Trent Mason.
Sandra is survived by her son, Jason C. Gorsline and his wife, Martha K Simpson; grandson, Ayven R. Gorsline; brother, Thomas L. Mason Jr. (Mattie); two sisters, Shirley M. Guy and Carol M. Godsey; and three sisters-in-law, Sarah G. Reid, Elizabeth M. Gorsline and Catherine W. Gorsline.
Sandra was an adoring wife, mother and grandmother who also adored her nieces and nephews and thought of them as her other children. She worked for Schewel's Furniture Company for over 30 years. She loved her family and friends and was known for her infectious laugh, sense of humor and kindness to others. She loved her church and the fellowship she gained through Timberlake United Methodist Church. She was a fashionable dresser and loved going to Virginia Tech games with her husband.
The family will hold a memorial service for family and close friends for Sandra at Timberlake United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Masks are required and Social Distancing will be observed in the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks your consideration in making a donation to the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Arrangements are being handled by Diuguid Funeral Service and Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, Lynchburg. To send condolences please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory
21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.