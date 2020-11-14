Sandra Rosser Burks
Sandra Rosser Burks, 61, of Bethany Road, Rustburg, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel E. Burks.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on October 23, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Aubrey Linwood Rosser and the late Irene Franklin Mays. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Joann Ferguson Rosser and her stepfather, Glenn Arthur Mays.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cammie B. Hughes and husband, Jeremy of Forest; a son, Dallas L. Burks and wife, Brenn, of Rustburg; a granddaughter, Scarlet Rae Hughes; two grandsons, Daniel Clay and Layne Rosser Burks; a sister, Marsha R. Pritchett (D.W.); and a brother, Bert R. Ferguson (Denise), all of Rustburg.
In lieu of a formal visitation, the family will receive friends at the residence at any time Saturday, November 14, 2020, and Sunday, November 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 14, 2020.