The News & Advance
Sandra Rosser Burks
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1959
DIED
November 12, 2020
Sandra Rosser Burks

Sandra Rosser Burks, 61, of Bethany Road, Rustburg, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel E. Burks.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on October 23, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Aubrey Linwood Rosser and the late Irene Franklin Mays. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Joann Ferguson Rosser and her stepfather, Glenn Arthur Mays.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cammie B. Hughes and husband, Jeremy of Forest; a son, Dallas L. Burks and wife, Brenn, of Rustburg; a granddaughter, Scarlet Rae Hughes; two grandsons, Daniel Clay and Layne Rosser Burks; a sister, Marsha R. Pritchett (D.W.); and a brother, Bert R. Ferguson (Denise), all of Rustburg.

In lieu of a formal visitation, the family will receive friends at the residence at any time Saturday, November 14, 2020, and Sunday, November 15, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
at the residence
Nov
15
Visitation
at the residence
Thoughts and prayers for Danny, Campbell, Dallas and the family. I have so many great memories of Sandra during Little League days. She was always a joy to be around. God bless your family and RIP Sandra. I know you will be missed.
Tami Needham
Friend
November 13, 2020
You will be missed. My heart hurts so bad.
Trina Reese
Family
November 13, 2020