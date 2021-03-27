In loving memory of a wonderful person, may God bless you & your family. Ms. Sandy you will be greatly missed & I will always keep you forever in my heart and I will always cherish the times that you & I would sit and talk about life, and about our love for God and what He has done in our live's. Knowing that you are now in the arm's of our Savior Ms. Sandy, I can surely say that you, my sweet lady are in Heavenly peace. I love you! and will miss you. And to Ms. Sandy's family and to all who knew & love her, I send you all my condolences. May God bless you all and may God keep Ms. Sandy in perfect peace.

Robin McDaniel Friend March 27, 2021