Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Faye Stanaitis
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Sandra Faye Stanaitis

Sandra Faye Stanaitis, 69, of Victoria Avenue, Lynchburg, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 16, 1951, she was a daughter of the late John Stanaitis and the late Alice Doss McCann. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Sandra was kind and compassionate to everyone she encountered.

She was a loving sister to Judy Lacey of Middletown, Ohio and Linda Jewell and husband, James of Evington. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Joe Lacey.

A graveside funeral service conducted by Pastor Michelle Kim will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Liberty Cemetery, Appomattox.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1501 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Liberty Cemetery
Appomattox, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Dearest Sandy, you smile could light up any space in time. The last time I saw you, you had that fun stylist blue tone rock star hair!!! I shall miss your kindness, beautiful smile and your forever grateful heart. When I look at the night sky, I now know the heavens are shining a bit brighter because you are rest in the comfort and presence of those who adore and love you. Sleep well in the arms of Jesus.
Tonya Armenti
March 29, 2021
I will miss you sandy!
Michelle lemon
March 29, 2021
I love you Sandy!
LaToya Yuille
Friend
March 28, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear of Sandy's passing. We have been friends for over 30 years. I'm praying that God will give you all peace and comfort during this very difficult time.
Debbie Coles
March 28, 2021
Sandy spent many summers with my mom, dad and sister Linda in North Carolina at our house on the river. We loved having her. The last time my sister and I visited with Sandy and our Aunt Alice was wonderful. We got to hear stories of our dad that passed away when we were children and answers to many other questions we had about our family, father and grandparents. Sandy was a wealth of valuable information and knowledge and Linda and I were able to walk away with much clarification. Thank you Sandy and we will see you again in our next life with our father. Linda Kaye we are so sorry for your loss❤
Sheree Doss Marré
Family
March 27, 2021
Sandy spent many summers with my mom, dad and sister Linda in North Carolina at our house on the river. We loved having her. The last time my sister and I visited with Sandy and our Aunt Alice was wonderful. We got to hear stories of our dad that passed away when we were children and answers to many other questions we had about our family, father and grandparents. Sandy was a wealth of valuable information and knowledge and Linda and I were able to walk away with much clarification. Thank you Sandy and we will see you again in our next life with our father. Linda Kaye we are so sorry for your loss
Sheree Doss Marre
March 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Louise Morrison
Friend
March 27, 2021
May the love and support of friend's and family carry you through your grief, and when it all seems to
much and to hard to bear, may God be your strength to see you throug, Amen! You're in my heart and in my prayers, God bless.
Robin Mcdaniel
Friend
March 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person, may God bless you & your family. Ms. Sandy you will be greatly missed & I will always keep you forever in my heart and I will always cherish the times that you & I would sit and talk about life, and about our love for God and what He has done in our live's. Knowing that you are now in the arm's of our Savior Ms. Sandy, I can surely say that you, my sweet lady are in Heavenly peace. I love you! and will miss you. And to Ms. Sandy's family and to all who knew & love her, I send you all my condolences. May God bless you all and may God keep Ms. Sandy in perfect peace.
Robin McDaniel
Friend
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results