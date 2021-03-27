Sandra Faye Stanaitis
Sandra Faye Stanaitis, 69, of Victoria Avenue, Lynchburg, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on August 16, 1951, she was a daughter of the late John Stanaitis and the late Alice Doss McCann. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Sandra was kind and compassionate to everyone she encountered.
She was a loving sister to Judy Lacey of Middletown, Ohio and Linda Jewell and husband, James of Evington. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Joe Lacey.
A graveside funeral service conducted by Pastor Michelle Kim will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Liberty Cemetery, Appomattox.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1501 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2021.