Sarah Adelle Brunson
Sarah Adelle Brunson, "Sam" to her friends, 82, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away with her loving son and good friend Laura Crumley by her side on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
She was born on August 6, 1939, the daughter of Dr. William D. McDonald and Dr. Viola McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Brunson Jr., and a brother, Robert Drury McDonald.
She is survived by her son, William Drury Brunson and his wife, Jodi Lynn, and their child; and her nephew, Nicholas B. McDonald.
Sam was a loving wife and mother and did not hesitate to express her opinion. She was an accomplished needle crafter, bridge player, and avid book reader. She was an avid proponent for and supporter of the Humane Society and ASPCA. She welcomed Mazi and many other fuzzy friends into her life from these shelters. She was very active in the Poplar Forest Daughters of the American Revolution chapter. During her time with DAR she served as Chapter Librarian, Chapter Treasurer, Chapter Regent, and Chapter Vice Regent. She was also an active member of Colonial Dames 17th Century, West of the Falls Chapter and P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter B I.
Due to the family's wishes, no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one of the following charities: Lynchburg Humane Society (lynchburghumane.org
); ASPCA (aspca.org
); Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
); or Disabled American Veterans (dav.org
).
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
