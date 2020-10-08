Sarah Sours Reynolds
Sarah Sours Reynolds, 79, of Forest went home to be with The Lord Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Born on August 11, 1941 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Gertrude Sours.
Sarah enjoyed, cross stitching, quilting, cooking, and tending to her flower gardens. But her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, James B. Sours, Gaynelle S. Hey, and Helen S. Bradner and her husband, Sam; brother-in-law, William Collins; and niece, Susan B. Lawhorne.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 59 years, Leonard C. Reynolds; children, Edward Bryan Reynolds (Deborah), and Jennifer R. Parries (William); grandchildren, Kayla Reynolds (Dylan), Madison Reynolds (Kyle), Zachary Reynolds, Hannah Parries, and Evan Parries, and her beloved fur babies, Lucy, Bella, and Hunter and a host of other family members.
Sarah will lie in repose on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2020.