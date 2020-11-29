Saundra Lee
October 12, 1945 - November 28, 2020
Saundra Myers Nuckols Lee, 75, of Gladys, passed away surrounded by family at her home on November 28, 2020. Saundra was born October 12, 1945, in Roanoke, Virginia, daughter of the late Henry Myers Nuckols and Carrie Moss Nuckols Wheeler.
In the early 1950's, her family moved to Madison Heights, Virginia, where she grew up. She was a member of the 1964 graduating class of ACHS, and was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church in Brookneal, Virginia. She was employed by NB Handy Company for 45 years, retiring in 2009. One of her favorite things was traveling. She fortunately was able to travel to Israel and Egypt, and to her favorite city New Orleans, Louisiana, a love of which she has instilled into her daughter, Lisa. Saundra loved to read – everything from the daily newspaper to 2-3 books per week. At age 9, she started reading the daily newspaper in the mornings with a bowl of Cheerios, a tradition she kept up with to this day, minus the bowl of Cheerios. She loved animals, especially her last feline pet, Boo Boo Kitty, who died in 2018. She will miss her Charley's Lunch Bunch, which consisted of Barbie, Carolyn, Cathy, Eva, Joanne, Linda, and Sandy. She appreciated getting phone calls from Sandy and Linda.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, John Edward Lee; her daughter, Lisa Taylor Blankinship and husband, Benjamin Blankinship, and their children, Courtney Taylor Blondino and husband, Alex Roberson, and Megan Caroline Blondino of Richmond, Virginia; her son, Scott Clifford Taylor and his wife, Pamela Meyer Taylor, and their three sons, William Henry Taylor II, Grant Edward Taylor, and John Thomas Taylor, all from Roanoke; and her stepdaughter, Kristy Lee and her son Jay of Sumter, South Carolina.
At Saundra's request, there will be no formal services or visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Campbell County Animal Shelter.
