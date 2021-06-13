Scott Anderson PriceAugust 25, 1961 - June 7, 2021Scott Price, 59, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home in Lynchburg.Scott graduated from Jefferson Forest High School in 1979. After attending the University of Hawaii and Lynchburg College he held a career with Beneficial Finance. He coached 13/14-year-old baseball teams in Forest and was most proud of his time as the coach of the Eastern Bedford County All-Star team in 1984. This team won the state title and represented Virginia at the Dixie Boys World Series in Louisiana. He always held those boys of summer close to his heart.He was preceded in death by his mother, Andee Price, father, Jay Price, grandmother, Marjorie Crawley, grandfather and hero, Kenner Crawley.He is survived by his brother, Ernie Price; sister-in-law, Minhee Price, and his favorite niece, Sora Price, to whom he gifted his knack for getting straight A's.Scott desired no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, tips may be given to the bartenders at the Outback Steakhouse near Odd Fellows Road in Lynchburg. For those not in the Lynchburg area, a memorial watching of, "Monty Python and the Search for the Holy Grail" would be appreciated.Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd (434-239-2405) is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at