Selma Louise Holt Bell
GLADYS, Va.
Selma Louise Holt Bell, age 97, of Gladys, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on June 4, 1924, in Campbell County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Meade Holt and Florence Viar Holt. She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Harrison Bell; one brother, Julian Holt; and one brother-in-law, Eldon Phipps.
Mrs. Bell was a faithful member and Sunday School Secretary of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church. She retired from the Lane Company. She loved baking, canning, gardening, and spending time with her family and her cats whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by one sister, Dora "Wilma" Hunt of Dayton, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews who all adored her; and special caregivers, Ed and Monica Bell, Todd and Angela Payne, Tony and Dana Witt, Ricky and Evelyn Bell, and Doreen Ehasz.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Brad Hendrix and Randolph Coffey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.