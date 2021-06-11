Menu
Selma Louise Holt Bell
Selma Louise Holt Bell

GLADYS, Va.

Selma Louise Holt Bell, age 97, of Gladys, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on June 4, 1924, in Campbell County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Meade Holt and Florence Viar Holt. She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Harrison Bell; one brother, Julian Holt; and one brother-in-law, Eldon Phipps.

Mrs. Bell was a faithful member and Sunday School Secretary of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church. She retired from the Lane Company. She loved baking, canning, gardening, and spending time with her family and her cats whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by one sister, Dora "Wilma" Hunt of Dayton, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews who all adored her; and special caregivers, Ed and Monica Bell, Todd and Angela Payne, Tony and Dana Witt, Ricky and Evelyn Bell, and Doreen Ehasz.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Brad Hendrix and Randolph Coffey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss you so much!
Dana Witt
Family
June 15, 2021
You have impacted some many in so many ways. You taught us all so much, including me and how to make the perfect pound cake. Your legacy will live on through everyone who knew you. Until we meet again....Will all my love
Dana Witt and family
Family
June 12, 2021
I enjoyed every minute with Selma. She was a smart, fun loving lady who always knew the right thing to say and to how to enjoy life to its fullest. She set a wonderful example for all of those around her. I will treasure my memories and am so happy to have been able to know her.
Doreen Ehasz
Friend
June 11, 2021
Selma was such a sweet lady...I enjoyed talking to her a Lane when we both worked there. You have my deepest sympathy.
Gwen Goggin
Friend
June 10, 2021
What a precious lady, our Big Mama! She was kind, caring, loving, funny and spunky! She was such an important part of our church. A dedicated, faithful member and hard worker. I would love to know just how many pies she baked over the years and how many deviled eggs she made. Big Mama will truly be missed at Bethel and by all who knew her. I love you and will see you again one day. In the mean time, we will keep Brad in line for you! My prayers are with you all who loved her so much and cared for her!
Donna Lanier
Friend
June 10, 2021
Take comfort in all your fun and Happy Memories. With Deepest Sympathy,
Butch & Glenna (Elliott) Carr
Butch and Glenna Carr
Friend
June 10, 2021
