What a precious lady, our Big Mama! She was kind, caring, loving, funny and spunky! She was such an important part of our church. A dedicated, faithful member and hard worker. I would love to know just how many pies she baked over the years and how many deviled eggs she made. Big Mama will truly be missed at Bethel and by all who knew her. I love you and will see you again one day. In the mean time, we will keep Brad in line for you! My prayers are with you all who loved her so much and cared for her!

Donna Lanier Friend June 10, 2021