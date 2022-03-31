Serena "Kaye" Branham Mason
Serena "Kaye" Branham Mason, 56, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on November 29, 1965, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Delmar Branham Sr. and Betty Lou Johns Branham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Mason and the love of her life, Daniel Sweeney.
Kaye formally worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Central Virginia Training Center. She had a smile that could light up a room and was a unique spirit. She was a member of the Monacan Indian Nation and St. Paul's Episcopal Mission.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Sweeney (Kyler Pulliam) and Ashley Martin; grandchildren, McKayla Martin, McKenzie Martin, and William Martin; brothers, Dale Branham Jr. (Grace), Eric Branham (Joan), and Aaron Branham (Crystal); companion, Scott Hamilton; and her beloved Pomeranian, Daisy.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be conducted on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Minister Cynthia Branham officiating. Interment to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Amherst.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in her name are asked to consider the Monacan Indian Nation Scholarship Fund, 111 Highview Drive, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.