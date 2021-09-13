Serena Humbles Mosley



September 6, 2021



Mrs. Serena Humbles Mosley of Appomattox, Va. departed this life on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.



Visitation will be held at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.



Funeral service will be conducted at Mt. Airy Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. Mrs. Mosley will lie in state one hour prior to service.



The Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home of Appomattox, Va. is serving the family.



Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 13, 2021.