Our sincere condolences to all the immediate family and extended Humbles family. May God continue to comfort you in this time of loss.
Cecil Deaner & family
Friend
September 15, 2021
We send our love and condolences to the family of, Sister Serena Mosley! We met Sister Serena and her husband, Brother Walter Lee; through our Uncle, Rev. Dr. Curtis Lee Elliott. They both were exceptional people and always treated us like family! We are praying God´s Love will comfort you in the difficult days ahead; remembering those special memories will be with you always! Our Love and Prayers Always
Serena, beautiful lady, we will never forget you
Roy & Eyvonne Green
Friend
September 15, 2021
I am praying for the family, she a wonderful women I have so many childhood memories of "Aunt Serena". She was everyone aunt full of love and always has smile on her face.
Melissa Morgan
September 15, 2021
Sending prayers of love and comfort to the family during this time. May God wrap each of you in His warm embrace throughout this process
Gabrielle Mosley
Family
September 15, 2021
Mr.Walter Mosley.....sorry for the lost of your mother, may strength find you in your time of need. Need a listening ear i here
JoAnn
September 15, 2021
Going to miss you dearly!
Gordon (Brad) Jones
Family
September 14, 2021
I remember growing up seeing Serena and her family and she was always the sweetest person. My heart aches for you all, I know she will be missed. Wrap yourselves in the warm memories of her love and grace. Blessings to you all. Cecil and Jackie Booker
Jacqueline Booker
Friend
September 14, 2021
I offer my sympathy to you and your family. Put god first and you all will be ok. She is going to be miss. My prayers go out to the family yours truly ANNETTE LAMBERTH AND FAMILY