Seymour Woodnick
October 28, 1924 - September 24, 2021
Seymour passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Seymour was a decorated veteran of World War II. He served as a Vice President of The Lane Company in Altavista, Virginia. He was an accomplished artist with his works on display at shows and galleries in Lynchburg, where he resided with his wife, Sylvia (Jackie) Woodnick.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Seymour lived a full life and lived it to the fullest.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Wounded Warrior
Fund, www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 29, 2021.