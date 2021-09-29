Menu
Seymour Woodnick
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
Seymour Woodnick

October 28, 1924 - September 24, 2021

Seymour passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Seymour was a decorated veteran of World War II. He served as a Vice President of The Lane Company in Altavista, Virginia. He was an accomplished artist with his works on display at shows and galleries in Lynchburg, where he resided with his wife, Sylvia (Jackie) Woodnick.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Seymour lived a full life and lived it to the fullest.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Wounded Warrior Fund, www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family, I would like to extend my condolences to you. Losing a loved one in death breaks our heart. Please know that you can find comfort and strength in God. Isa. 41:10 says he will hold on to you with his right hand of righteousness. Cherish the loving memories.
VM
September 28, 2021
