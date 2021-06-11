Menu
Sharon Self Pollard
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Sharon Self Pollard

Sharon Self Pollard, 62, of Concord, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Born on August 24, 1958, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Lee Self and Jeanie Elliott Self. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Self and two grandchildren. She was a retired receptionist and dispatcher with Southern Air.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Pete Hitchman of Madison Heights; two sons, Ryan Pollard and wife, Alyssa, of Rustburg, and Seth Hitchman of Concord; and her granddaughter, Kora Pollard.

A memorial service will be held, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Carol Tyree officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
VA
Sending condolences to the the family.
Sue Moose
June 11, 2021
