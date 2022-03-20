Sharon Louise Millard Sloop
Sharon Sloop "Sherry", of Forest, Va., died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Liberty Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lynchburg, Va.
Sharon was born on September 27, 1943, in Mooresville, N.C., the daughter of Neal Gordon Millard and Louise Parker Millard. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. E. Wayne Sloop, who passed away on March 8, 2021.
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Sloop, and a grandson, Jacob Sprinkle, both of Liberty, N.C.
Sherry held administrative positions in medical, real estate, as well as legal assistant for William Quillian's Law Firm in Lynchburg
Sherry was loved by all who knew her and will be especially missed by her dear friends and neighbors, Barbara and Rob Etienne.
A special thanks to the nurses and staff in the long-term department at Liberty Ridge Health & Rehabilitation, as well as the Hospice of Virginia for their loving care and support.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.