Shaun Wallace Bond
Shaun Wallace Bond, 39, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Shaun was a graduate of Brookville High School, after graduating he joined the United States Navy as a Marine. He was a loving son, father, brother, and husband; he was also friends with many people; he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Douglas and Cynthia Bond; his wife, Catherine Bond; sister, Crystal Bond; stepbrother, James Dean Huffman; three children, Gabriel Bond, Morgan Bond, and Colby Bond; uncle, Michael Lee Bond; and nephew, Gabriel "Little Gabe" Bond.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home. Lynchburg with interment to follow at Liberty Cemetery in Appomattox, Va. Cynthia will receive friends at her residence at 101 North Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 22, 2022.