Sheila Malone Hubbard
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020
Sheila Malone Hubbard

January 3, 1973 - September 29, 2020

Mrs. Sheila Diane Malone Hubbard, age 47, of Lynchburg, formerly of Red House, passed away on September 29, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Paul Malone Jr. and Mrs. Diane Bagby Malone. She was married to the late Mr. Wallace Hubbard.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Va 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
