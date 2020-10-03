Sheila Malone Hubbard
January 3, 1973 - September 29, 2020
Mrs. Sheila Diane Malone Hubbard, age 47, of Lynchburg, formerly of Red House, passed away on September 29, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Paul Malone Jr. and Mrs. Diane Bagby Malone. She was married to the late Mr. Wallace Hubbard.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Va 24528