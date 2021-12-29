Menu
Shelbry Herndon Bender
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Shelbry Herndon Bender

Shelbry Herndon Bender of Rustburg, Va., joyfully entered this life on November 5, 1956. Beloved Shelbry journeyed home to be with the Lord on December 20, 2021, while visiting with her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Campbell County, Virginia, she was a child of Roger and the late Shirley Mickles Herndon.

A homegoing service will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Thursday, December 30, 2021 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
The Cabler family was sorry to hear of your lost. Our prays are with the family. Peace and Love
Jacqueline Cabler
Family
December 30, 2021
