Shelbry Herndon Bender of Rustburg, Va., joyfully entered this life on November 5, 1956. Beloved Shelbry journeyed home to be with the Lord on December 20, 2021, while visiting with her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Campbell County, Virginia, she was a child of Roger and the late Shirley Mickles Herndon.
A homegoing service will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Thursday, December 30, 2021 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
