Shelby Mawyer Sutton
1958 - 2021
1958
2021
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Shelby Mawyer Sutton

Shelby Mawyer Sutton, 63, of Rustburg, died on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was the loving wife of David Trible Sutton for 30 years

Born on Tuesday, January 7, 1958, in Lynchburg, Shelby was a daughter of Paul Gregory Ferguson and the late Margaret Tyler Ferguson. She had a sister, Sharon Butler.

In addition to her husband, Shelby is survived by her children, Kimberly S. Humbles, and her husband, Arshaq, Stephanie M. Hicks and her husband, Chris, and Kari N. Sutton and her husband, Joshua Goff. She also had two grandsons, Hunter and Austin Humbles. In addition to her mother, Shelby was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sheila Ferguson.

Shelby's family moved from Perrymont to Madison Heights, where she later attended Amherst High School. Though a loving mother, Shelby was also known for her admirable work ethic. She worked at the old Dickie's warehouse for 10 years, Central Virginia Training Center for 11 years, and in January was recognized for 20 years of service as a Walmart retail associate. In 1989, she joined the ABATE of Virginia motorcyclists' organization, eventually becoming a life member. Shelby was a member and faithful attendee of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church. Quick to love and laugh, Shelby will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of Shelby's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church with Father Alan Cowart. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 10, 2021.
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Grace Memorial Episcopal Church
VA
Tharp Funeral Home
Praying for you and your family.
Elizabeth Fielder
Acquaintance
March 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Shelby always had a smile on her face at church on Sundays. It was always a pleasure to speak to her. She and David raised a really good family and she can be proud of that! We will treasure the time that we knew her.
Eloise and Hal Preas
March 12, 2021
Praying for all the Family! Didn´t know Shelby personally but she was a great mom, she raised 2 good girls Stephanie & Kari! Cherish all the good memories
Michelle Williams
March 11, 2021
we are so sorry to hear about the passing of Shelby, she was a very good person, My name is Eli and i also worked with her father in A T C, he also was a great person, we always wonder, how she was doing, because she was so nice, we didn't want to expect this, Paul this is Eli, and i want you and her family to know, that we are very sorry, well Shelby you have earned, your special wings, so fly high, and don't stop until you reaches, those golden, gates to heaven, all your work down here on earth, has been completed, Patsy and i will never forget you, and working with you at the Central Virginia Training Center, I can say you was a hard worker, we wont say goodbye, but we will say goodnight.
Eli Richardson and Patsy Booker
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Fay Chalmers
March 10, 2021
