we are so sorry to hear about the passing of Shelby, she was a very good person, My name is Eli and i also worked with her father in A T C, he also was a great person, we always wonder, how she was doing, because she was so nice, we didn't want to expect this, Paul this is Eli, and i want you and her family to know, that we are very sorry, well Shelby you have earned, your special wings, so fly high, and don't stop until you reaches, those golden, gates to heaven, all your work down here on earth, has been completed, Patsy and i will never forget you, and working with you at the Central Virginia Training Center, I can say you was a hard worker, we wont say goodbye, but we will say goodnight.

Eli Richardson and Patsy Booker March 10, 2021