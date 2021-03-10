Shelby Mawyer Sutton
Shelby Mawyer Sutton, 63, of Rustburg, died on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was the loving wife of David Trible Sutton for 30 years
Born on Tuesday, January 7, 1958, in Lynchburg, Shelby was a daughter of Paul Gregory Ferguson and the late Margaret Tyler Ferguson. She had a sister, Sharon Butler.
In addition to her husband, Shelby is survived by her children, Kimberly S. Humbles, and her husband, Arshaq, Stephanie M. Hicks and her husband, Chris, and Kari N. Sutton and her husband, Joshua Goff. She also had two grandsons, Hunter and Austin Humbles. In addition to her mother, Shelby was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sheila Ferguson.
Shelby's family moved from Perrymont to Madison Heights, where she later attended Amherst High School. Though a loving mother, Shelby was also known for her admirable work ethic. She worked at the old Dickie's warehouse for 10 years, Central Virginia Training Center for 11 years, and in January was recognized for 20 years of service as a Walmart retail associate. In 1989, she joined the ABATE of Virginia motorcyclists' organization, eventually becoming a life member. Shelby was a member and faithful attendee of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church. Quick to love and laugh, Shelby will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of Shelby's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church with Father Alan Cowart. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 10, 2021.