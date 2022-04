Shelton ViarShelton Viar, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on April 14, 2022.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 5 p.m. with a visitation held one hour prior at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assissting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com