Dr. Sherman HatfieldMay 9, 1932 - October 7, 2021Dr. Sherman E. Hatfield, 89, of Huddleston, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Dr. Hatfield worked an outstanding 35 year career in medicine as an ENT doctor.He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Hatfield; daughters, Cynthia Hatfield, Shawn Hatfield, and Lori Ray and husband, Jeff; stepsons, Brett Harman, and Brian Herman and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Jeremiah Hatfield, Kristy Hatfield, Zeke Slivka, Lydia Hatfield, Madison Triplett; stepgrandchildren, Gabrielle Herman, Michael Herman, Corinne Herman, William Herman & Andrea Herman; great-grandchildren, Micah Hatfield; Jadon Miller and Lakin Blu; special friend, Wally Wagner.A Service Celebrating the life of Dr. Sherman E. Hatfield will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Patmos United Methodist Church with Pastor Claire Miller officiating. Also, there will be special music by Jan Stinnette and Mark Wagner will be speaking. A Graveside Service will be held at Wagner Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patmos United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 170, Huddleston, VA, 24104. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.