Sheron Allen Cheek
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Sheron Allen Cheek

Sheron Allen Cheek, age 73, of Bedford, died on Monday, December 7, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Bedford County, on May 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Homer F. and Lina Ramsey Allen.

She was a retired nurse and member of Pecks Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Sheron was preceded in death by all nine of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roger W. Cheek; son and daughter-in-law, Michael S. and Debi B. Cheek, of Evington; daughter and son-in-law, April Cheek-Messier and John P. Messier, of Bedford; and seven grandchildren, Marah Cheek, Shane Cheek, Benjamin Messier, Emily Messier, Anna Messier, James Messier, and Scott Messier. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who she loved deeply.

A private funeral service for the family will be conducted on Thursday, December 10, 2020, by the Rev. Bryan Sheehan. A public celebration of Sheron's life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials in Sheron's name may be made to Pecks Baptist Church, 1020 Pecks Road, Bedford, VA 24523, or the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, LTD, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523.

Arrangements are by Burch-Messier Funeral & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear this news. I spent a lot of time hanging out at the body shop and Sheron was always so nice. Condolences from me and my family Roger.
Brian Kessler
December 9, 2020
Prayers extended to the family during the loss of their loved one . Robert and Sonja Brown
Sonja R. Brown
December 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers for you during this time. Don and LauraToms
LAURA Toms
December 9, 2020
Thinking of you all with much love and deepest sympathy.Prayers are with you.
Angie
December 8, 2020
