Sheron Allen CheekSheron Allen Cheek, age 73, of Bedford, died on Monday, December 7, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Bedford County, on May 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Homer F. and Lina Ramsey Allen.She was a retired nurse and member of Pecks Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Sheron was preceded in death by all nine of her brothers and sisters.She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roger W. Cheek; son and daughter-in-law, Michael S. and Debi B. Cheek, of Evington; daughter and son-in-law, April Cheek-Messier and John P. Messier, of Bedford; and seven grandchildren, Marah Cheek, Shane Cheek, Benjamin Messier, Emily Messier, Anna Messier, James Messier, and Scott Messier. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who she loved deeply.A private funeral service for the family will be conducted on Thursday, December 10, 2020, by the Rev. Bryan Sheehan. A public celebration of Sheron's life will be announced at a later date.Memorials in Sheron's name may be made to Pecks Baptist Church, 1020 Pecks Road, Bedford, VA 24523, or the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, LTD, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523.Arrangements are by Burch-Messier Funeral & Cremation Service, Bedford.