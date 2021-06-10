Menu
Sherry Burke
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Sherry Burke

April 22, 1940 - June 7, 2021

Sherry Burke was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She left this world peacefully on June 7, 2021, at age 81.

She met her husband, Jerry Burke in the 8th grade. He joined the Army, then they married in 1960, had two daughters and 47 years together. She started her career with the IRS and moved on to retire from a long career at the NRC.

She enjoyed spending time with family, all things Disney, working puzzles, spoiling her two dogs, and Alabama football.

She is survived by her brother, Charles; daughters, Gail and Lisa; niece, Kim; grandkids, Joshua, Jessica, and Zachary; and great-grandkids, Bowen and Lola.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Sherry and her love of animals with a contribution to Central Virginia Regional Rescue, P.O. Box 2172, Forest, VA 24551.

Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, (434) 239-2405

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 10, 2021.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lisa (cici) and Gail: I´ll never forget the many years I spent with your mom and dad. They both helped shape me into the person I am today! I remember when all of your babies were born! We all had some good times together. Keeping you both in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time!
Kristen Rochester McGann
June 10, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 9, 2021
