Sherry Burke
April 22, 1940 - June 7, 2021
Sherry Burke was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She left this world peacefully on June 7, 2021, at age 81.
She met her husband, Jerry Burke in the 8th grade. He joined the Army, then they married in 1960, had two daughters and 47 years together. She started her career with the IRS and moved on to retire from a long career at the NRC.
She enjoyed spending time with family, all things Disney, working puzzles, spoiling her two dogs, and Alabama football.
She is survived by her brother, Charles; daughters, Gail and Lisa; niece, Kim; grandkids, Joshua, Jessica, and Zachary; and great-grandkids, Bowen and Lola.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Sherry and her love of animals with a contribution to Central Virginia Regional Rescue, P.O. Box 2172, Forest, VA 24551.
Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 10, 2021.