My Heart is so sad that such a Lovely Sweet Girl is no longer here with us.. wrapping her dear Sweet Family in my Deepest heartfelt prayers and Love. To know her was to Love her, she was a Beautiful Sweet thoughtful and kind young lady, and she will be dearly missed, by me. Heaven gained a Sweet Angel God bless you sweet girl to we see you again, love, Deborah

Deborah Goughnour December 17, 2021