Sherry Doreen Cregger Jennings
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Sherry Doreen Cregger Jennings

August 20, 1960 - December 13, 2021

Sherry Doreen Cregger Jennings, 61, of Madison Heights passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her residence.

Born August 20, 1960 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of Patricia Lukin Cregger.

Sherry was a graduate of Brookville High School Class of 1978. She was a loving mother and grandmother who adored spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Charles R. Harless of Madison Heights; two daughters, Fallon Berryman and husband, Wayne of Forest and Megan Jennings and fiancé, Steven Brooks of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Dylan C. Hill and Jaden C. Brooks of Lynchburg and Peyton Reese Berryman of Forest; two sisters, Karen D. Powell, Kimberly C. Dowdy and husband, Todd all of Lynchburg; a special niece, Shannon L. Cregger; her canine companion, Ellie Mae; feline companions, Loco and Prissy; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the Harless family, Dr. Cecilia MacCallum, Tara Clark and the staff of Centra Hospice for their loving care and support

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 until 4 p.m., on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sherry Jennings to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Your mom worked for Bill at the Golden Corral. She was such a hard worker and always very nice. I also saw your mom working at the 7-11 and Big Lots. As I said, she was always a hard worker. Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mom.
Bill and Ellen Frank
December 21, 2021
I just heard about this and my heart is broken. I´m so so sorry. This is heartbreaking news. Prayers are with the Family.
Lisa Martin
Friend
December 21, 2021
I am so saddened to here this. We had so many childhood memories all the cousins playing down at grandma and grandpa´s house! Rest In Peace sweet girl. We all love you!
Bunny David
December 18, 2021
My Heart is so sad that such a Lovely Sweet Girl is no longer here with us.. wrapping her dear Sweet Family in my Deepest heartfelt prayers and Love. To know her was to Love her, she was a Beautiful Sweet thoughtful and kind young lady, and she will be dearly missed, by me. Heaven gained a Sweet Angel God bless you sweet girl to we see you again, love, Deborah
Deborah Goughnour
December 17, 2021
I love you all!
Kimberly Myers
Family
December 17, 2021
Our hearts are broken hearing of Sherry´s passing. She was a part of our family for many years and we all loved her. God bless her and her family during this difficult time. Love hugs and prayers for all!
Wanda Mays
December 17, 2021
