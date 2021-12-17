Sherry Doreen Cregger Jennings
August 20, 1960 - December 13, 2021
Sherry Doreen Cregger Jennings, 61, of Madison Heights passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her residence.
Born August 20, 1960 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of Patricia Lukin Cregger.
Sherry was a graduate of Brookville High School Class of 1978. She was a loving mother and grandmother who adored spending time with her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Charles R. Harless of Madison Heights; two daughters, Fallon Berryman and husband, Wayne of Forest and Megan Jennings and fiancé, Steven Brooks of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Dylan C. Hill and Jaden C. Brooks of Lynchburg and Peyton Reese Berryman of Forest; two sisters, Karen D. Powell, Kimberly C. Dowdy and husband, Todd all of Lynchburg; a special niece, Shannon L. Cregger; her canine companion, Ellie Mae; feline companions, Loco and Prissy; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the Harless family, Dr. Cecilia MacCallum, Tara Clark and the staff of Centra Hospice for their loving care and support
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 until 4 p.m., on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sherry Jennings to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2021.