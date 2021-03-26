To the Malone Family, My deepest sympathies are extended to the family for your loss. Lynn had such a loving and giving heart and she was a true daughter of our Lord Jesus Christ. As a member of Jackson Street UMC I can attest to her faithfulness in giving of her time, talent and service. The work she did will always truly speaks for her. May your hearts be comforted in knowing that others care and share in your loss. Praying for you all, Grace Dean

