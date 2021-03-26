Menu
Sherry "Lynn" Malone
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Sherry "Lynn" Malone

Lynn transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Maxine Dayne Malone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Malone.

Lynn was a lifelong member of Jackson Street United Methodist Church where she shared her beautiful voice with church members and friends alike. Though she had not been well for some time, anyone will tell you that she never had a complaint or a bad day. She was proud of her two daughters, Maranda Malone (Sharon Wilson) and Dr. Kara Malone (Dr. Karina Urbina Andersson) and they will forever be grateful for the loving care she provided when raising them and they are ever thankful for her being the wonderful mother that she was to them. She loved her grandchildren, Samira, Amaria, Brenda, and Carmen Sofia and she was happy to finally have a great-grandson, Jayrend. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Calvin, Eric, Maranda, and Tracey and they were ever present in her life and very much loved by her.

She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family. While we are heartbroken by her departure we know that she is no longer suffering and has moved on to a place with no pain, no sickness, and no earthly concerns. It gives us comfort that she was a child of God and that she is now able to bask in his heavenly glory.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg Chapel.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering condolences to the Malone family as we do keep you in our prayers. Lynn was and is soldier of Gods army. She ran hard and kept the faith, now to received her crown in glory.Good and faithful servant. A race well done.
Susan Hamlett-Evans
March 30, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family sending prayers of comfort from our family to yours.
Laura Forbes
March 27, 2021
My deepest and sincere prayers to the family Lynn my friend you will forever be in my heart
Patricia White
March 26, 2021
To the Malone Family, My deepest sympathies are extended to the family for your loss. Lynn had such a loving and giving heart and she was a true daughter of our Lord Jesus Christ. As a member of Jackson Street UMC I can attest to her faithfulness in giving of her time, talent and service. The work she did will always truly speaks for her. May your hearts be comforted in knowing that others care and share in your loss. Praying for you all, Grace Dean
Grace Dean
March 26, 2021
To Lynn's family, my deepest condolences are extended to you all during this very difficult time. Lynn was indeed a sweetheart and will always be remembered by me as a true soldier. R.I.P. My Friend Loving Submitted by Ms. Cleo, Washington DC
Kimberly Smith - Wills
March 26, 2021
My prayers to the whole family from the lacy family
Phyllis lacy
March 26, 2021
