Sherry "Lynn" Malone
Lynn transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Maxine Dayne Malone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Malone.
Lynn was a lifelong member of Jackson Street United Methodist Church where she shared her beautiful voice with church members and friends alike. Though she had not been well for some time, anyone will tell you that she never had a complaint or a bad day. She was proud of her two daughters, Maranda Malone (Sharon Wilson) and Dr. Kara Malone (Dr. Karina Urbina Andersson) and they will forever be grateful for the loving care she provided when raising them and they are ever thankful for her being the wonderful mother that she was to them. She loved her grandchildren, Samira, Amaria, Brenda, and Carmen Sofia and she was happy to finally have a great-grandson, Jayrend. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Calvin, Eric, Maranda, and Tracey and they were ever present in her life and very much loved by her.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family. While we are heartbroken by her departure we know that she is no longer suffering and has moved on to a place with no pain, no sickness, and no earthly concerns. It gives us comfort that she was a child of God and that she is now able to bask in his heavenly glory.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg Chapel.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 26, 2021.