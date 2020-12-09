Menu
Shirley Knight Ashworth
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Shirley Knight Ashworth

Shirley Knight Ashworth, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Born in Lynchburg, on September 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late William Hubert Donald and Alice Vest Donald. She was a member of Peakland United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, William C. Ashworth; her children, Julie Steele (Larry), Cindy Howard, Frank Mayo Knight Jr. (Shannon), and Lizette Padgett (Jerry); a sister, Ann Mayberry; brother-in-law, Leroy Stephenson; eight grandchildren, Kelley Dobkin (Brian), John May (Amanda), Adam May (Rebecca), Iseman Knight, Austin Knight, Spencer Knight, Isabelle Padgett, and Graham Padgett; and five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Merritt, Irene, Emma and Madison.

A private inurnment will be held at the church.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Peakland UMC, 4434 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503, or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for all of you. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with you
Bill and JoAn Enochs
December 10, 2020
Ann Mayberry I am so sorry for your loss our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time Diane Tucker Arrington
Diane Arrington
December 10, 2020
What a wonderful soul, she will be greatly missed. My wife Karen still talks about the fun she had playing golf with her. Prayers are with you and your family.
R.DrakeCovey
December 10, 2020
Bill, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Randy Smith
December 9, 2020
Ann Mayberry, I am Very Sorry for Your Loss. Sending Hugs & Prayers.
Debbie Iseman
December 9, 2020
My Prayers are with You and Your Family.
Debbie Iseman
December 9, 2020
