Shirley Knight Ashworth
Shirley Knight Ashworth, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Born in Lynchburg, on September 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late William Hubert Donald and Alice Vest Donald. She was a member of Peakland United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, William C. Ashworth; her children, Julie Steele (Larry), Cindy Howard, Frank Mayo Knight Jr. (Shannon), and Lizette Padgett (Jerry); a sister, Ann Mayberry; brother-in-law, Leroy Stephenson; eight grandchildren, Kelley Dobkin (Brian), John May (Amanda), Adam May (Rebecca), Iseman Knight, Austin Knight, Spencer Knight, Isabelle Padgett, and Graham Padgett; and five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Merritt, Irene, Emma and Madison.
A private inurnment will be held at the church.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Peakland UMC, 4434 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503, or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.