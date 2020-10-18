Menu
Shirley Booth
Shirley Booth passed on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Addah Kiley; husband, Donald E. Booth; sister; Lorraine Flint; two brothers, Richard and William "Bill" Kiley. Shirley is survived by her son, Frederick R. Booth; her daughter, Donna Perry; grandson, Michael Perry; granddaughter, Jennifer Perry; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Ben Perry; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shirley worked in the decoding department as a civilian employee during World War II and was instrumental in breaking the Japanese code. She enjoyed being a housewife and raising her family. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family, to send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.
Tharp Funeral Home
