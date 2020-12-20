Menu
Shirley Frances Campbell
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Shirley Frances Harvey Campbell

Shirley Frances Harvey Campbell, age 95, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born on May 3, 1925, in Lowesville, Va., a daughter of Luther P. and Hortense W. Harvey.

She was preceded in death by five sisters and six brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, R. Lloyd (Booker) Campbell; son, Randall L. Campbell (Patsy); daughter, Rebecca C. Martin (Kenneth); daughter, Pamela C. Saunders (Dr. Lee), eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church. Shirley was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed her special little beach house at Sanibel Island, Florida, which she shared with her sister and made lasting memories with her family.

A private graveside service was held on Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery.

Your memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
Amherst Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love and sympathy, Booker, Randy, Rebecca and Pam. James & I loved Shirley, she was a great lady.
janie epperson
December 23, 2020
Learned of Shirley's passing today. She always seemed so happy to see folks when she would come to Lowesville, and I was always pleased to see her and Booker. They and others are part of a great generation and a fine Virginia culture that sadly is fading.
Mallory Mantiply
December 23, 2020
Sweet Pam, I am so sorry to learn that your Mother has passed. How blessed you all were to have hard her for so very long. You will all be in my prayers. Love to you all.
Leesa Hudson
December 21, 2020
So sorry about the loss of your wife! You & your family will be in my thoughts & prayers. With deepest sympathy!
Cheryl Sprouse
December 21, 2020
You´re in my thoughts and prayers! We all loved Aunt Shirley and will miss her!
Betty Irons
December 21, 2020
We are thinking of your family during this hard time.
Mike, Meg, Claire and Grace Kerr
December 20, 2020
Booker I'm so very sorry seeing that Shirley has passed. She's was such a sweet lady and enjoyed seeing her at church and knowing ya'll since I was young. Hugs and prayers to you and you're family.
Debbie McCormick
December 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all of you. Aunt Shirley was very special and beautiful. I know that you all will miss her greatly.
Dana Lang
December 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
KATHY HINES
December 20, 2020
Booker, I am so sorry to hear about Shirley. Fond memories of her. Remembering you and your family in my prayers.
Carolyn Creasy
December 20, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy and condolences For your loss. We will always have the good memories.
Wendy and Donna Wood
December 20, 2020
