Shirley Frances Harvey Campbell
Shirley Frances Harvey Campbell, age 95, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, after a short illness.
She was born on May 3, 1925, in Lowesville, Va., a daughter of Luther P. and Hortense W. Harvey.
She was preceded in death by five sisters and six brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, R. Lloyd (Booker) Campbell; son, Randall L. Campbell (Patsy); daughter, Rebecca C. Martin (Kenneth); daughter, Pamela C. Saunders (Dr. Lee), eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church. Shirley was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed her special little beach house at Sanibel Island, Florida, which she shared with her sister and made lasting memories with her family.
A private graveside service was held on Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery.
Your memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.